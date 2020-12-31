Malta: Nurse says prison is Covid-free

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont speaks to the Charge Nurse at the Agency for Corrective Services, Carol Ann Delia, who said that there are currently no active cases of Covid-19 among prison inmates or staff. The management is conducting rapid testing to contain any possible spread.

The paper quotes Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci who said that authorities have been tracing people arriving from the UK since December 13, requesting them to be tested for Covid-19 following the discovery of the new virus variant.

