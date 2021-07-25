Malta: Nurses and hoteliers clash on Covid-19 measures

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Illum reports on contrasting concerns by the medical and accommodation sectors. The union of nurses called for fresh measures to control the spread of the virus while the hotels’ association warned that the country faces financial ruin unless restrictions are eased.

The paper publishes an interview with Health Minister Chris Fearne who said that 82 per cent of the population is now fully vaccinated. He explained that, without the vaccines, the country would be in lockdown again.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro