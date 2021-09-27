Malta: Off-roading track planned for Aħrax

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that the Planning Authority Board is set to discuss an application for the conversion of a disused quarry in l-Aħrax into an off-roading site. The project is not recommended favourably by the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage.

Another report quotes a social media message by Joseph Muscat declaring that neither he nor anyone in his family has any connection to Panamian company Egrant and said that any fresh investigation would come to the same conclusion of the magisterial inquiry. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-09-26/local-news/Bring-it-on-Joseph-Muscat-says-over-call-for-further-investigation-into-Egrant-6736237042

