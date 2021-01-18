Malta: Offences committed by religious sect were not criminal

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that a five-month investigation by the Church into a religious sect found no evidence of criminal offence., despite warning about psychological and spiritual abuses by the leaders.

The paper publishes an interview with a Maltese priest living in Rome who described the Covid-19 situation as surreal. Fr Mario Attard praised front line workers for the generosity they have been showing since the start of the pandemic.

