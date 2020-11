Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports on the state funeral for Professor Oliver Firggieri and quotes Archbishop Charles Scicluna who said that the intellectual was a man of modesty whose words never caused suffering.

Another story follows the resignation of MFSA CEO Joseph Cuschieri after having suspended himself from the role last month. Cuschieri was being investigated for a trip to Las Vegas paid for by businessman Yorgen Fenech.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...