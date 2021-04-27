Malta: Ombudsman flags illegal Comino works

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times quotes a report by the Ombudsman condemning recent infrastructural works at Comino. The investigation found that construction of a service culvert to the Blue Lagoon was conducted without a planning permit. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/government-works-in-comino-breached-the-law-ombudsman-says.867673

Another story reports that a Maltese man is being flown in from India after falling severely ill from the coronavirus. The 47-year-old travelled to the subcontinent with his wife to complete a child adoption process. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/maltese-man-to-be-evacuated-from-covid-ravaged-india-via-air-ambulance.867586

