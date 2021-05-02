Malta: Ombudsman registered one complaint against army in two years

Reading Time: < 1 minute

It-Torċa quotes Interior Minister Byron Camilleri who said that, between 2019 and 2020, there was only one complaint about the army to the Ombudsman, a decrease from the 22 complaints lodged over the previous six years. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/05/naqsu-bil-kbir-l-ilmenti-fl-armata/

The paper speaks with Maltese High Commissioner to India, Reuben Gauci, about the crisis Covid-19 situation in the country. The High Commissioner, however, reassures that the Maltese community in the country is safe.

Another story reports on parallel campaigns by the Foundation for Social Wellbeing Services on Benna milk cartons. One campaign raises awareness about domestic violence while another encourages child fostering.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...