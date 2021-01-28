Malta: One in twenty catering businesses have closed shop

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Business Weekly speaks to the president of the association of catering establishments, Reuben Buttigieg, who said that five percent of businesses have closed down for good while another quarter are considering not re-opening at all.

Another story quotes retail business owner Theresa Bartolo Parnis who said that Sliema does not receive the attention it deserves in terms of planning and traffic management to fulfil its potential as a shopping destination.

