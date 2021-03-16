Malta: Online schooling presents new challenges for parents

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont speaks to parents who said that, while online schooling is good for children, it creates new challenges. Parents of siblings said that they need to set up connected devices in separate rooms for each of their children.

Another story says that the EU is being criticised by citizens for a slow rollout-out of Covid-19 vaccines but praised for a robust recovery plan worth €750 billion that will help member states create new jobs.

