Malta: Opposition calls for more effective virus screening

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes opposition spokesperson for health Stephen Spiteri who urged the government to step up the Covid-19 screening efforts, particularly after the first cases of the virus mutations have been discovered.

Another story says that junior minister Rosianne Cutajar refused to deny claims that she took a cut of thousands of euros on a property deal involving Yorgen Fenech. Cutajar, however, is insisting that she never did business with Fenech.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...