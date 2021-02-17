Malta: Opposition calls for more effective virus screening

In-Nazzjon quotes opposition spokesperson for health Stephen Spiteri who urged the government to step up the Covid-19 screening efforts, particularly after the first cases of the virus mutations have been discovered.
Another story says that junior minister Rosianne Cutajar refused to deny claims that she took a cut of thousands of euros on a property deal involving Yorgen Fenech. Cutajar, however, is insisting that she never did business with Fenech.
Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro