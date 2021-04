Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes Opposition spokesperson for citizenship, Beppe Fenech Adami, who demanded steps by Prime Minister Robert Abela against the architects of the passports scheme within the Labour Party.

Another story follows an interview with PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that the determination of people joining the party makes up for what it lacks in financial resources to communicate its message.

