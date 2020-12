Reading Time: < 1 minute

Il-Mument says that the Opposition is against the appointment of former Finance Minister Edward Scicluna as Central Bank Governor, arguing that his track record of inaction is harmful to Malta’s reputation.

Another story covers a meeting by PN Leader Bernard Grech with new electoral candidates. Grech urged the candidates to act and show that the party is ready to listen and bring change for the better.

