Malta: Opposition Leader applauds perseverance in the pursuit of justice

In-Nazzjon quotes a tweet by Opposition Leader Bernard Grech which said that, had the institutions not been “hijacked” by people in power, Daphne Caruana Galizia would still have been alive. He praised those who showed perseverance in pursuing justice.

The paper follows the court sitting on Tuesday during which Judge Edwina Grima repeatedly asked Vincent Muscat whether he was sure he wanted to plead guilty to his role in the Caruana Galizia murder. The 58-year-old, known as Il-Koħħu, confirmed his intention.

Another story covers a visit by PN Leader Bernard Grech to the business community in Ħaż-Żebbuġ. In his comments to the media, he said that businesses that feel abandoned by the government will find support in the PN.

