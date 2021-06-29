Malta: Opposition Leader challenger Prime Minister to eject Joseph Muscat from PL

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports on a heated debate in parliament where Opposition Leader Bernard Grech challenged the Prime Minister to oust Joseph Muscat from the Labour Party following the greylisting by the FATF. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/fatf-greylisting-denounce-joseph-muscat-opposition-leader-challenges.882712

Another story quotes sources that around half of the Covid-19 recovery budget will be allocated to green projects, above the 37 per cent minimum requirement by the European Commission. Another fifth of the €320 million aid budget must go to digitalisation projects. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/cabinet-approves-maltas-320m-eu-pandemic-recovery-plan.882766

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro