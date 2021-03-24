Malta: Opposition MP claims police questioned Chris Cardona over bank robbery

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today quotes Opposition MP Jason Azzopardi who said in parliament that former Economy Minister Chris Cardona was questioned by the police in 2010 in connection with the botched heist on the HSBC Headquarters.

Another story says that suspected hitman Alfred Degiorgio is proposing to name politicians involved in the Caruana Galizia murder in exchange for a pardon, while his brother George claims he has information about a sitting minister involved in theft.

