Malta: Opposition pushes for Electrogas deal scrutiny in parliament

In-Nazzjon reports on a formal request by the Opposition to discuss the Auditor General’s report into the Electrogas power station in a parliamentary committee. Opposition Leader Bernard Grech accused the Prime Minister of complicity in his predecessor’s cover-ups.

Another story says that Monday marked nine months since the first registered case of coronavirus in Malta. Meanwhile, the Health Ministry announced the death of four patients, bringing the total number of casualties to 155.

