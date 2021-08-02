Malta: Opposition seeks no-confidence vote in Justice Minister

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that the Opposition will request an urgent debate in parliament to present a no-confidence motion in Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis. PN leader Bernard Grech said that the minister carries responsibility for creating an environment of impunity. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/08/01/il-parlament-ghandu-jiitlaqqa-burgenza-biex-jiddiskuti-mozzjoni-ta-sfiducja-fzammit-lewis-bernard-grech/

Another story says that television presenter Mark Laurence Zammit has stepped down from his popular discussion programme citing interference from the national broadcaster. In a social media post, Zammit said the impositions went against his journalistic principles. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/08/01/ma-flahtx-aktar-mill-indhil-li-kelli-mark-lawrence-zammit/

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro