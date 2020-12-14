Malta: Opposition to present amendments to divorce law

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that reforms to the divorce law proposed by the party are directed at the wider implications on children and their parents. Grech said that the Opposition will present amendments to the maintenance system.

Another story follows the traditional Republic Day ceremony on Sunday during which President George Vella said that the country needs to ‘clear its name’ in the world by investigating and prosecuting all allegations of criminal activity.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...