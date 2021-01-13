Active Covid-19 cases rise over 2,500: The Headline – In-Nazzjon

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that an 85-year-old man died from Covid-19 on Tuesday, raising the number of victims to 234. There were 240 new infections registered on the same day as active cases now surpass 2,500.

The paper quotes Opposition Leader Bernard Grech during the parliamentary debate on the gender equality bill who said that quotas on their own are not enough to increase female representation and called for measures to encourage women to seek public office.

