Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.

Ok, I Agree
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Opposition warns about passport-buyers secrecy clause

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes the Opposition spokesperson for citizenship Karol Aquilina who said that a legal notice issued over Christmas will allow the government to keep secret the identity of persons who acquire the Maltese passports.

The paper claims that the Labour Party leadership considers the possible election of Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando in a casual election for a seat in the House as ‘dangerous’ to the government. The former PN MP received 1,040 votes in the 2017 election on the PL ticket.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro
%d bloggers like this: