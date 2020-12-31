Malta: Opposition warns about passport-buyers secrecy clause

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes the Opposition spokesperson for citizenship Karol Aquilina who said that a legal notice issued over Christmas will allow the government to keep secret the identity of persons who acquire the Maltese passports.

The paper claims that the Labour Party leadership considers the possible election of Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando in a casual election for a seat in the House as ‘dangerous’ to the government. The former PN MP received 1,040 votes in the 2017 election on the PL ticket.

