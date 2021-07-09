Malta: Organizations want new minister to change stance on prostitution reform

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports the Coalition on Human Trafficking and Prostitution Reform urged Equality Minister Owen Bonnici to abandon a policy direction adopted by his predecessor Rosianne Cutajar. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-07-08/local-news/Coalition-calls-on-Bonnici-to-change-policy-on-prostitution-from-that-adopted-by-Cutajar-6736235028

Another story says that out of 55 new Covid-19 cases registered on Thursday, only three patients were fully vaccinated while another two had had their first dose. None of the patients is showing serious symptoms. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-07-08/local-news/Unvaccinated-foreign-language-students-make-up-majority-of-new-Covid-19-cases-6736235037

