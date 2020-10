Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta’s overcrowding rate continued to rise in 2019, standing at 3.7% of the population (estimated at just over 17,600) living in private households, up from 3.4% in 2018, a new EU-SILC report shows.

Overcrowding is defined by the number of rooms available in the household in relation to the household’s size and other demographics.

Source MaltaToday

Updated 1726

