Reading Time: < 1 minute

40% of children aged between 5 and 16 are at risk of mental disorder, a study piloted by psychiatric registrar Rosemarie Sacco found.

This is among the results from a study conducted by the Association for Child and Adolescent Mental Health and the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector, searching for the prevalence of mental disorders among Maltese children and adolescents.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1745