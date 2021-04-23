Malta: Over 70% claim to have been exposed to online disinformation

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Maltese say they are among the most likely to have witnessed online misinformation as well as political intimidation, according to a survey by Eurobarometer carried out in November 2020, but published in the past days.

The survey shows that three in four in Malta have “personally witnessed” or have been exposed to political disinformation online – the third-highest in Europe. The same survey shows that 51% of respondents in all EU member states have had the same experience.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 1745

