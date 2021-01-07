Malta: Over 750,000 doses ordered from Pfizer and Moderna

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent announces that the European Commission granted permission for the use of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Moderna. Malta is expected to receive a total 770,000 doses from Pfizer and Moderna, the two vaccines sanctioned by the EU so far.

The paper speaks to a PN spokesperson who said that leader Bernard Grech asked his predecessor Adrian Delia for clarifications about a €500,000 donation he presented to Dar tal-Providenza on behalf of Catco Group.

