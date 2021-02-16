Malta: Over 90 percent of frontliners have been vaccinated

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that nine percent of front-liners in the healthcare sectors have not been administered the Covid-19 vaccine. Health Minister Chris Fearne told parliament that, of these, some could not take the jab for medical reasons and others declined it.

Another story quotes Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo who said that more than 70 percent of licensed bars and clubs have requested information about a €2.2 million support scheme announced by the government.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...