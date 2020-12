Reading Time: < 1 minute

Il-Mument reports on the 25th edition of the L-Istrina fundraising event for the Malta Community Chest Fund on Saturday. The drive raised over €6.5 million during 12 hours of programming on three main TV stations.

The paper quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who welcomed the arrival of the first Covid-19 vaccine doses in Malta. He said that the event demonstrates the solidarity of the European Union in practice.

