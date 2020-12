Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that Minister Owen Bonnici could not explain his new responsibilities when asked by the paper and said he would provide more details about the new ministry for research, innovation, and Covid-19 strategy.

The paper reports on the death of four Covid-19 patients between Wednesday and Thursday, raising the total number of fatalities to 164. The most recent victims, three women and one man, were aged between 66 and 91.

