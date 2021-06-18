Malta: PA ordered to pay €331,000 compensation following “preferential treatment” given to Ċaqnu

Reading Time: < 1 minute



The First Hall of the Civil Court has ordered the Planning Authority to pay more than €331,000 in compensation to the former owners of a plot of land on which the Lidl supermarket was built in Luqa around 14 years ago.

The granting of the permit on ODZ land for the supermarket to be built was given to contractor Charles Polidano, known as iċ-Ċaqnu, after he bought it from Leonard Catajar, the original owner of the land for the sum of Lm100,000. Cutajar sold the land to Polidano after he gave up on trying to develop it between 1988 – 2003, during which time three development applications were refused, including one to build a garden centre in which he wanted to build a greenhouse to cultivate and sell various vegetables.

Source TVM

Updated 1745