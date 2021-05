Reading Time: < 1 minute

The number of permits sought – and granted – for development in Gozo each year has effectively tripled since 2013, quadrupling when permits for works outside the development zone are considered.

The trend – which has seen all 14 Gozitan mayors join forces in criticising overdevelopment in the island – has been confirmed by figures supplied by Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia in reply to a parliamentary question by Gozitan MP Chris Said.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1745