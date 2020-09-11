Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Panama Papers ‘a great setback’, Louis Grech tells Caruana Galizia public inquiry

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Panama Papers were ‘a great setback’ for the government when they came out, former Deputy Prime Minister Louis Grech testified on Wednesday as the public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia continued.

“Panama was definitely a setback. We had implemented so much of our manifesto and achieved civil rights. There was a lot of good. One should not be defined only by the bad aspects, but also by the good. Yes, it was a great setback. Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri created an enormous setback. I had spoken to Mizzi, who had told him that he had done something ethically wrong but not legally wrong”, he said.

Source: The Malta Independent

Updated 16:50
