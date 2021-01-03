Malta: Pandemic took its toll on oncology patients

Reading Time: < 1 minute

It-Torċa speaks with the chaplain of the Oncology Hospital, Fr Mario Attard, about the effects of the pandemic on patients. Fr Attard describes a sense of hopelessness that was exacerbated by the separation from families.

Another story reveals plans for drones to be deployed by countries in Southern Europe to monitor the Mediterranean for migrant crossings. The paper says that information will be shared with Libyan authorities who can intercept fleeing boats.

