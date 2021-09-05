Malta: Papal visit may thwart election plans

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent on Sunday says that a planned visit by Pope Francis in November may delay the general election. The legislature has officially begun its final 12 months, but government insiders say that the Prime Minister is unlikely to leave the election till late. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-09-05/local-news/Could-Pope-s-visit-push-election-to-spring-2022-6736236455

The Independent on Sunday speaks with an owner of agricultural land calling for a shake-up in the laws governing the lease of agricultural land. The unnamed person said that the law impedes landlords from enjoying the ownership of their land. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-09-05/local-news/Agricultural-leases-We-want-the-right-to-decide-what-to-do-with-our-land-6736236471

