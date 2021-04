Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports on the vote in parliament to amend the Constitution to widen the participation of women in the Chamber. The reform guarantees that a minimum 40 percent of MPs in the next legislature are women.

The paper says that the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh will take place today. Prince Philip had a special bond with Malta, it was he who handed the formal documents declaring the country’s independence in 1964.

