Malta: Passengers between the islands decrease by a third

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The number of passengers crossing between Malta and Gozo in the first quarter this year decreased by 31.5 percent compared with the same period in 2020. Figures by the National Statistics Office show that a total of 710,749 persons travelled between Malta and Gozo in the first three months of 2021.

February accounted for the largest number of passengers, totalling 261,636, but it also recorded the biggest month-on-month drop from over 429,000 in 2020. The number of vehicles decreased by 14.3 percent this month and by 5.7 percent over the whole quarter.

Gozo Channel operated 6,139 trips, a decline of 1,185 from 2020 but 690 more than in the same period in 2019.

Activity at the Mġarr terminal surged on Sunday and Monday while the Ċirkewwa terminal was busiest on Saturday and Sunday.

Like this: Like Loading...