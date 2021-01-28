Malta: Perception of corruption drops to lowest point in five years

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports that Malta scored its lowest results on the 2020 Corruption Perception Index, falling to 53 points from 60 in 2015. Malta ranks 52nd among the 180 countries, at par with Saudi Arabia, Mauritius, Italy, and Grenada.

Another story says that restaurants will now be required to close by 11pm while restrictions on bars have been extended until February. The tourism authority will also inspect accommodation establishments for overcrowding.

