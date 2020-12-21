Malta: Pfizer vaccine set to be delivered on Saturday

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that the Covid-19 vaccine is expected to arrive in Malta on Saturday 26, with the first inoculations starting the day after. Prime Minister Robert Abela said that development begins the road to normality.

The paper reports that the European Medicines Agency is expected to approve the first Covid-19 vaccine today, developed by Pfizer/BioNTech. Authorisation will only be given if the vaccine meets the EU’s strict criteria.

