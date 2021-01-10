Malta: Pharma company developing coronavirus-related drug

Reading Time: < 1 minute

It-Torċa reports that a Malta-based pharmaceutical company is conducting clinical trials on a medicine to cure inflammatory diseases caused by the Covid-19 virus. Malta Enterprise is supporting the project with a $5 million fund.

Another story says that credit rating agency DBRS has confirmed Malta’s A (High) rating. The paper says that eight international companies in the last ten months have projected stable and positive outlooks for Malta’s economy.

