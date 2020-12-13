Malta: Pharma company says government breached EU procurement rules

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today reveals a letter by pharmaceutical company Novartis to Prime Minister Robert Abela, accusing the government of flouting EU regulations by ignoring stockpiles by local importers and procuring similar medicines from outside the EU instead.

The paper reports that less than a third of GP trainees said they were prepared to take the Covid-19 vaccine, according to a survey held in September. Paediatrician Victor Grech said the findings show that young people are generally less concerned about the infection.

