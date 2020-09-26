Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Phased return to state and church schools

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that state and church schools have decided to delay the first day of the scholastic year by a week and will now reopen on October 7. Classes will begin in a staggered fashion according to year group.

Another story reports on the launch of a long-term strategy by the police corps to regain the public’s trust. The chairman of the police board of governors, Saviour Formosa, said the force has been changing to address new forms of crime.

