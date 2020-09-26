Malta: Phased return to state and church schools

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that state and church schools have decided to delay the first day of the scholastic year by a week and will now reopen on October 7. Classes will begin in a staggered fashion according to year group.

Another story reports on the launch of a long-term strategy by the police corps to regain the public’s trust. The chairman of the police board of governors, Saviour Formosa, said the force has been changing to address new forms of crime.

Corporate Dispatch #10

