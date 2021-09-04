Malta: Pilatus Bank boss lamented with Keith Schembri about FIAU questioning

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reveals contents of an email from Pilatus Bank owner Ali Sadr to then OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri complaining about concerns raised by the FIAU that were holding back the opening of the bank’s branch in London. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/pilatus-bank-sadr-complained-keith-schembri-fiau-london.898030

The paper says that an appeals court upheld a previous judgement acquitting the husband of the former Gozo Minister Giovanna Debono from work-for-votes accusations. Anthony Debono expressed relief that the conclusion six-year judicial process was over. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/anthony-and-giovanna-debono-relieved-this-nightmare-is-over.898066

