Malta: Pilatus officials expected to be charged imminently

The Times says that the police are drafting arrest warrants for former senior officials at the now-shuttered Pilatus Bank. Sources told the paper that the police did not have an actionable version of an inquiry into the bank until recently. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/police-just-days-away-from-prosecuting-pilatus-officials.897592

Another story quotes Pope Francis that he intends to make a tour of small European countries including Malta later this year. A spokesperson for the curia said that no date has been confirmed yet, but sources say the visit is expected on November 20 or 21. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/pope-says-he-will-visit-malta-soon.897391

