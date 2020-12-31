Malta: PL anxious over by-election contenders

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that PL sources have expressed concern over the possible parliamentary election of either former Rabat mayor Charles Azzopardi or former PN MP Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando, both contesting the by-election to fill the seat vacated by Edward Scicluna.

Another story reports that two of the three cases of the new Covid-19 strain announced on Wednesday were linked to people travelling from the UK. Authorities are still investigating the third case.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...