Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: PL considering co-option to fill Joseph Muscat’s seat

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that the Labour Party is considering co-opting an MP to replace Joseph Muscat instead of the regular casual election. The paper claims that party officials are keen on MEP Miriam Dalli to become a House Representative.

Another story reports on the death of a 90-year-old woman who tested positive for Covid-19 at the end of September. Malta’s coronavirus death toll is now 40, making it the second-highest rate per 100,000 inhabitants in the EU.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

CDpro issue 11
%d bloggers like this: