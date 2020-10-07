Malta: PL considering co-option to fill Joseph Muscat’s seat

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that the Labour Party is considering co-opting an MP to replace Joseph Muscat instead of the regular casual election. The paper claims that party officials are keen on MEP Miriam Dalli to become a House Representative.

Another story reports on the death of a 90-year-old woman who tested positive for Covid-19 at the end of September. Malta’s coronavirus death toll is now 40, making it the second-highest rate per 100,000 inhabitants in the EU.

