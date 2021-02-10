Malta: PL energy advisors sat on power station selection board

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today says that consultants who advised the Labour Party on its energy policy before the 2013 election were later appointed to the evaluation committees which selected the gas power station project.

The paper reports that a sworn affidavit by a junior manager at the state broadcaster claimed that former CEO John Bundy had sexually harassed her. She also said that Bundy had forced her to hand him the minutes from the PBS board of directors.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

CorporateDispatchPRO – Beyond Headlines About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust. Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first

Like this: Like Loading...