Malta placed on list of ‘unfriendly nations’ by Russia / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 8 March 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Malta placed on list of ‘unfriendly nations’ by Russia

Russia has placed Malta in a list of nations it considers ‘unfriendly’, as its military forces continue with their invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

In a statement published on Monday afternoon, the Russian Government said it had approved a list of foreign states and territories that “commit unfriendly actions against Russia, Russian companies and citizens.” The list includes all countries of the EU. [The Times of Malta]

PN would not repeal cannabis legislation but improve it – Grech

PN leader Bernard Grech has said a PN government will not repeal cannabis legislation, but will introduce amendments which “protect society”. Speaking in Birkirkara, Grech admitted that the law is there to remain but added that a Government led by him would introduce amendments which protect people. “The experts were clear on it,” he said. On golden passports, Grech said that Nationalist government would reform the scheme, so that applicants have a genuine link to Malta. “If you want to be Maltese, you have to show it, and not hide your name. If you want to pass through the proper due diligence, yes you can get the citizenship,” he said. [Maltatoday]

PM blames PN for grey-listing

PM Robert Abela blamed former Nationalist administration for Malta’s grey-listing, saying that the problems flagged by the FATF were due to “years of neglect prior to 2013, where key institutions battling financial crime and money laundering were left in tatters.” He added that Malta is making very good progress in this regard. “We have made a lot of progress on the recommendations of the FATF and the next step to complete phase one is for the FATF board to visit Malta in the coming weeks and confirm our work.” Apart from the FATF grey list, Malta had passed through the MoneyVal test after amending more than 68 recommendations which they had suggested. “When Malta passes from the FATF board, it will be labelled as a serious jurisdiction and investment will be coming to our country.” [The Malta Independent]

Covid-19 Update: An 80-year-old woman died while COVID positive, the health authorities said. 72 people tested positive for COVID yesterday, while a further 80 recovered.