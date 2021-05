Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Planning Authority (PA) today announced the approval of a hotel and two residential blocks that will replace the derelict Grand Hotel Verdala which was built in 1970 along the ridge-edge of Tal-Virtu limits of Rabat.

Following the approval of the outline development permit, one year ago, today the Planning Board granted full development permission for the demolition of the old, abandoned hotel and its redeveloped into a mixed-use project.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 1745