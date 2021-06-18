Malta: Planning Authority chastised for preferential treatment

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that the Planning Authority was ordered to compensate the original owners of a site in Luqa pointing to preferential treatment when their application for a garden centre was rejected only to later allow a supermarket to be built on the land. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/pa-no-to-garden-centre-yes-to-caqnu-supermarket-as-court-orders.880109

Another story says that Prime Minister Robert Abela omitted his income from his asset declaration for last year, the only MP to fail to do so. Abela said that his income was in accordance with his tax returns, which were not tabled in parliament. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/pm-fails-to-list-income-in-asset-filings.880211

