Malta: Plans for new anti-financial crime body abandoned

The Times says that plans to establish a new government agency to combat financial crime have been shelved with a spokesperson for the Finance Ministry describing efforts by the current authorities as sufficient.

Another story reports the police arrested a man who set an apartment on fire while two people were in it on Friday morning. In a search at the suspect’s home in Gżira, the police found ecstasy pills and half a kilo of cannabis.

