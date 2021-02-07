Malta: PM approval ratings decline from last month

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today publishes survey results showing the Prime Minister’s approval ratings drop by 0.4 percentage points from January, falling to Robert Abela’s lowest ever score of 41.7 percent. Opposition Leader Bernard Grech gained 0.4 points to reach 35.1 percent.

Another story reveals details from an inquiry into a €400,000 car leasing agreement by former PBS CEO John Bundy, which found that he had ignored the advice of managers and violated the broadcaster’s procurement rules.

